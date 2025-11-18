When police can open fire, what can be the purposes

According to several DMP officials, Sajjat Ali issued this directive via wireless communication on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, they stated that the commissioner had directed officers to fire in order to prevent attacks or arson attempts on installations of state importance, including banks and financial institutions.

Five days earlier, the commissioner of Chattogram metropolitan police had issued similar instructions to his officers via wireless communication.

This has raised questions as to whether the police are permitted to open fire in such circumstances.

DMP commissioner Sajjat Ali told Prothom Alo, “The instruction to open fire has been issued lawfully against those who carry out crude bomb attacks on civilians and police officers or who set fire to vehicles.”

His directive has since generated widespread discussion and criticism, with many asking questions, at what circumstances are the police allowed to open fire?