PM Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday

The 76th birthday of prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina will be celebrated across the country tomorrow.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest among the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on 28 September in 1947.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in the USA as she went there to join the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Following the footprint of Bangabandhu, she also delivered a speech in Bangla at the UNGA like the previous years.

Like the previous years, Awami League (AL) and its affiliated and likeminded bodies will celebrate the day through various programmes highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footstep of her father.

On the occasion, discussions, milad and doa mahfils and special prayers will be organised in the capital and across the country.

Sheikh Hasina spent much of her childhood in the small hamlet where she was born. She started her schooling there. When Bangabandhu was elected a legislator, his family moved to Dhaka in 1954.

She was admitted to what is now Sher-e-Bangla Girls' School and College and later to Azimpur Girls' High School from where she completed her secondary education in 1965. She was then admitted to Badrunnessa Government Girls' College.

During her bachelor course, she was elected as the vice-president of the students' union of Eden Girls' College (Badrunnessa and Eden Girls' College was a single entity during the period).

Later, she enrolled in her Masters' programme in Bangla at Dhaka University.

As a student leader, Sheikh Hasina actively participated in the historic six-point movement of 1966 and the student movement of 1969 which saw the abdication of Ayub Khan.

In 1968, with the blessings of her imprisoned father, Sheikh Hasina, who is leading the country as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, married nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah.