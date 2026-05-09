Investigation underway into vaccine shortage and measles deaths: Health Secretary

The government has launched an investigation into the vaccine shortage and the deaths of children from measles. The probe will examine why so many children died from measles and whether there was any negligence involved. The findings of the investigation will be disclosed to journalists and the public.

Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum (BHRF) organised a roundtable titled “Measles Outbreak and the Way Forward” today at Bangladesh Medical University. Health Services Division Secretary Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury spoke there about the investigation committee.

The secretary of the Health Services Division attended the event as a special guest. Before beginning his speech, a journalist asked him whether there would be any investigation into the vaccine shortage and the measles situation.