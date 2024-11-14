AL ex-lawmaker Solaiman Selim arrested in Gulshan

Police arrested former Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-7 constituency and son of Haji Mohammad Selim, Mohammad Solaiman Selim from the city's Gulshan area in the early hours of Wednesday.

A team of police from Chawkbazar police station arrested Solaiman Selim from Gulshan in the capital around 1:30 am Wednesday, officer-in-charge (OC) Rezaul Hossain said.

He said they arrested Solaiman in connection with a murder case filed with Chawkbazar Police Station linked to the July-August movement.

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Haji Mohammad Salim, former lawmaker of Awami League (Dhaka-7), from the Bangshal area of Dhaka on 1 September last.