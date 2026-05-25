15 killed as truck overturns near Jamuna Bridge in Tangail
At least 15 people were killed and around 10 others injured after a iron rod-laden truck overturned in Kalihati upazila of Tangail early Monday.
The injured were rescued and sent to Tangail General Hospital. The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.
The accident occurred around 4:30am in the Saratail area on the eastern approach road of the Jamuna Bridge in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Jamuna Bridge East Police Station Fuad Rohani said a truck carrying rods was travelling from Dhaka toward northern Bangladesh with passengers on board. The vehicle lost control in the Saratail area and fell beside the highway, leaving 15 people dead on the spot.