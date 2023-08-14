Universal pension scheme to be launched Thursday, 3 districts, an embassy to join

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the universal pension scheme on Thursday virtually, according to a letter sent to the finance ministry by the Prime Minister’s Office.
The prime minister will inaugurate the pension scheme at Ganabhaban in Dhaka at 10:00 am on Thursday. Three districts – Gopalganj, Bagerhat and Rangpur, and Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia will join the event.
Earlier, the finance division of the finance ministry told Prothom Alo four different schemes – Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi – will be launched initially.
The Pragati scheme will cover private job holders, the Surokkha for self-employed persons, the Samata for people with the low-income bracket and the Prabashi scheme will cover expatriate Bangladeshis.
The universal pension scheme aims to bring all citizens of the country aged 18-50 under its coverage and they will enjoy lifetime pension facility after 60.
Though at the beginning, age limit was fixed at 50 years, that was revised later. People aged above 50 also can enjoy pension facility after paying fees for 10 consecutive years.