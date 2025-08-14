Two ministers from Pakistan to visit Dhaka within two days of each other

Diplomatic sources say that after the political change in Bangladesh brought about by the student-people's uprising of 5 August 2024, Pakistan took the initiative to activate discussions between the two countries at various levels.

In April this year, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Aamna Baloch visited Dhaka with the aim of reviving the two countries’ one-and-a-half-decade frosty relations. In continuation of that effort, Ishaq Dar is coming to Dhaka. During his visit, in addition to reviving ties, he may discuss ways to enhance political-level engagement.

According to diplomatic sources, after Jam Kamal Khan and Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb may also visit Dhaka.

Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to come to Dhaka in September or October to attend a meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Commission (JEC). Economic Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will head the Bangladesh side at this meeting by. The last JEC meeting between the two countries was held in 2005.