Critical medical surgeries can now be done in Bangladesh: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has achieved the capacity in conducting critical medical surgeries including kidney transplantation.

“Bangladesh has gained huge progress in medical treatment. It has now become capable to carry out many critical operations including kidney transplant,” she noted during an interaction with a Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) delegation at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

BSMMU vice-chancellor professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed led the delegation which paid a courtesy call on her at Ganabhaban, the premier’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed newsmen after the meeting.