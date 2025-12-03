Chief Adviser urges armed forces to play historic role in upcoming polls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has lauded the enduring contributions of Bangladesh Armed Forces to national security, development and nation building activities.

Recalling the forces’ support to citizens during any crisis he called them for playing a historical role in the upcoming national polls and referendum in February next.

“I am proud to notice the progress of the armed forces and their enduring contributions to our national security, development and national building activities. Your commitment to safeguarding our nation has been exemplary,” he said.

The Chief Adviser made the remarks while addressing the graduation ceremony of the National Defence Course (NDC) and Armed Forces War Course (AFWC) 2025 at the National Defence College at Mirpur Cantonment in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Prof Yunus also appreciated the armed forces for their continuous efforts during national crises such as natural disasters, political unrest and pandemics that demonstrated their readiness to respond and unwavering dedication to the well-being of the people.

“Moreover, your contributions to global peace through participation in the United Nations peacekeeping missions have enhanced Bangladesh's global image,” Prof Yunus said.