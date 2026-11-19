Allegations have been raised of revenue evasion by concealing the actual information on toll collection on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway. According to the allegations, the foreign investor company is reporting fewer vehicles than the actual number using the elevated expressway.

There are also allegations of assigning toll collection responsibilities to a third party without authorisation, dismissing Bangladeshi employees and demoting them.

Sources concerned said that the Special Branch (SB) of police submitted a report to the Bridge Division on 3 September regarding these allegations, seeking action. Although the Bridge Division has denied the allegations, it said that a separate mechanism would be introduced to monitor toll collection.