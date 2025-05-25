NBR officials, employees call for work abstention for sine die from Monday
The officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) announced work abstention at all the NBR offices across the country for an indefinite period from Monday.
The movement will continue from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm everyday in protest against the ordinance the interim government recently announced annulling the NBR.
Services related to the international passengers, import of medicines and other life saving equipment will remain out of the purview of the work abstention, the protesters said.
Leaders of the NBR Reform Oikya Parishad made the announcements at a media conference Sunday afternoon.
Deputy commissioner Abdul Kaium and deputy tax commissioner Raisun Nesa addressed the conference.
Meanwhile, the NBP officials and employees observed a work abstention at the NBR building in the capital’s Agargaon in protest against the ordinance issued to dissolve the NBR.
Most of the customs and tax officials and employees gathered on the ground floor near the main entrance of the NBR building. The two main entry gates remain closed, leading to halt of all activities at NBR.
This was the situation since 9:00 am today, Sunday, at all the duty stations of the country.
The protest has been continuing for several days under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council.
The government on 12 May issued an ordinance dissolving the NBR and the Internal Resources Division (IRD), replacing them with two new divisions - the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division. The NBR officials and employees have been protesting against the decision since.
The NBR Reform Unity Council has put forward four main demands. The demands include immediate abolition of the issued ordinance, immediate removal of the current NBR chairman, releasing the revenue reform advisory committee’s recommendations for the public on the website, and ensuring sustainable revenue system reforms with the opinions of all stakeholders, including aspiring organisations, business organisations, civil society and political leadership.