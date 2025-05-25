NBR officials, employees call for work abstention for sine die from Monday

The officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) announced work abstention at all the NBR offices across the country for an indefinite period from Monday.

The movement will continue from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm everyday in protest against the ordinance the interim government recently announced annulling the NBR.

Services related to the international passengers, import of medicines and other life saving equipment will remain out of the purview of the work abstention, the protesters said.

Leaders of the NBR Reform Oikya Parishad made the announcements at a media conference Sunday afternoon.