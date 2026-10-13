“I ordered 200 cylinders, but the company supplied only 50”

“I ordered 200 cylinders for today, but the company supplied only 50. Meanwhile, my customers keep calling one after another. How can I explain the shortage to them?”

Rabiul Islam, an LPG cylinder seller near Mohammadpur bus stand in the capital, said this when he spoke to Prothom Alo at around 10am on Tuesday.

Rabiul said the shortage of LPG cylinders had persisted for several days. Demand had increased further since Monday, he added.