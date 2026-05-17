Writer Afsana Begum reappointed director of the Jatiyo Grontho Kendra

During the tenure of the former interim government, Afsana Begum had initially been appointed director of the Jatiyo Grontho Kendra in September 2024.

According to the appointment notification issued at the time, her tenure was set for two years. However, the authorities cancelled her appointment before the completion of the term.

At the time, discussions arose regarding the role of an adviser to the former interim government in the matter.

Afsana Begum told Prothom Alo that she had travelled to Cox’s Bazar with officers and staff members for a four-day training programme. Before the training concluded, she received the ministry’s decision while in Cox’s Bazar.