Writer Afsana Begum reappointed director of the Jatiyo Grontho Kendra
Novelist Afsana Begum has once again been appointed Director of Jatiyo Grontho Kendra.
On 14 May, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification appointing Afsana Begum on a contractual basis. An official of the ministry confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, in January, the interim government had cancelled Afsana Begum’s contractual appointment. At that time, poet and essayist AHM Sakhawat Ullah was appointed director of the Jatiyo Grontho Kendra on a contractual basis in her stead. He is better known as Sakhawat Tipu.
During the tenure of the former interim government, Afsana Begum had initially been appointed director of the Jatiyo Grontho Kendra in September 2024.
According to the appointment notification issued at the time, her tenure was set for two years. However, the authorities cancelled her appointment before the completion of the term.
At the time, discussions arose regarding the role of an adviser to the former interim government in the matter.
Afsana Begum told Prothom Alo that she had travelled to Cox’s Bazar with officers and staff members for a four-day training programme. Before the training concluded, she received the ministry’s decision while in Cox’s Bazar.
Afsana Begum has now been reappointed to the post. This time, the authorities have appointed her on a one-year contract.
According to the appointment notification, she has been appointed on the condition that, from the date of joining, she relinquishes employment with an professional, business, governmental, private organisation or association.
The remaining terms and conditions of the appointment will be determined through the contract agreement.