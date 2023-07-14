Bandarban's Ruma, Thanchi reopened for tourists

The district administration of Bandarban has lifted the travel ban on Ruma and Thanchi upazilas after four months, reports UNB.
However, Rowangchhari will still remain closed to tourists due to an anti-militancy drive in the district's remote areas. A public notice in this regard was issued on Friday, signed by Bandarban deputy commissioner Yeasmin Tibriji.
The withdrawal notice came following a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.
“Though the ban has been lifted, tourists have been instructed to take the latest information from the security forces in case of travel to remote areas,” said the notice.
Besides, travel of tourists to deep remote areas is being discouraged, it added.
Earlier, law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the Bandarban district on 10 October last year.
The administration imposed a temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on 18 October, as part of the safety measures for tourists.
In October 2022, the local administration discouraged tourists from travelling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.
Later, the administration extended the ban several times citing safety issues.