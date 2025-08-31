Attempts being made to bring back AL through Jatiya Party: Asif Mahmud

Local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said efforts are being made to bring back the Awami League through the Jatiya Party.

He stated, “Since the attempt to rebrand the Awami League has failed, there is now an effort to bring it back through the Jatiya Party. But the Jatiya Party is a well-known fascist party.”

Asif Mahmud made these remarks on Sunday afternoon while speaking to the media outside the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Asif Mahmud remarked that in the past, the Jatiya Party repeatedly legitimised the fascist parliaments of the Awami League. Speaking to journalists, he said, “On India’s prescription (advice), they created an artificial parliament and showcased a fake democracy in Bangladesh.”

He continued, “If these known fascists are supported in any way, it will be unacceptable not only to the government but also to the people. I expect that anti-fascist political parties will rise against such a move.”