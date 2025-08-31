Attempts being made to bring back AL through Jatiya Party: Asif Mahmud
Local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said efforts are being made to bring back the Awami League through the Jatiya Party.
He stated, “Since the attempt to rebrand the Awami League has failed, there is now an effort to bring it back through the Jatiya Party. But the Jatiya Party is a well-known fascist party.”
Asif Mahmud made these remarks on Sunday afternoon while speaking to the media outside the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Asif Mahmud remarked that in the past, the Jatiya Party repeatedly legitimised the fascist parliaments of the Awami League. Speaking to journalists, he said, “On India’s prescription (advice), they created an artificial parliament and showcased a fake democracy in Bangladesh.”
He continued, “If these known fascists are supported in any way, it will be unacceptable not only to the government but also to the people. I expect that anti-fascist political parties will rise against such a move.”
Asif Mahmud further alleged that some forces are unwilling to reach any political or democratic settlement that excludes the Awami League, even under the guise of inclusive elections.
He said, “If anti-fascist political parties can take the roles of both government and opposition, such a settlement can be realised. But from that position, if they fail to bring Awami League back in any format, they will try to derail the election.”
On the possibility of banning the Jatiya Party, Asif Mahmud said the government has not made any official decision yet. However, it has already held meetings with stakeholders. “Today as well, the Honorable Chief Adviser is scheduled to meet with several political parties and groups involved in the July uprising. The government will consider the views expressed by political parties and the people,” he stated.
He also criticised the recent attack on Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, saying, “Even during the Awami League government's time, such an attack on Nur didn’t happen. Yet it occurred under the current government. The government must take responsibility for this incident.”
Regarding the allegations made by Gono Odhikar Parishad against the army, Asif Mahmud said, “The government is considering the formation of a strong investigation committee. This was not just an attack on an ordinary political activist—it was an attack on the top leader of a political party. We did not see such incidents even during the Awami League’s rule. This is deeply unfortunate.”
He added, “The government is committed to ensuring justice for this attack so that no one dares to carry out such a heinous act in the future.”