New govt: Large cabinet with veterans and first timers

After two decades out of office, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has returned to state power, embarking on a new chapter in the country’s political journey.

Party chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as prime minister and announced a 50-member cabinet that combines senior leadership with a significant number of mid-ranking and younger figures from within the party.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Tuesday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National parliament building), where president Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and secrecy. With this ceremony, the much-anticipated new administration formally began its tenure.

An analysis of the 50-member cabinet reveals a deliberate blend of three generations of leadership. A considerable number of ministers and state ministers have assumed executive office immediately upon being elected members of parliament for the first time. New faces outnumber experienced ones.

Several appointees have been entrusted with weighty responsibilities despite comparatively younger in age or limited political experience, while a handful of inclusions have not been widely viewed as inspiring.

Among the BNP’s senior-most leaders sworn in as members of the cabinet are secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud (Tuku), and Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. Their inclusion had been widely anticipated.