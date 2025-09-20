Chief Adviser emphasises cleaner, affordable energy solutions for Bangladesh

“It is time for Bangladesh to seriously consider clean energy alternatives, including large-scale solar deployment,” Professor Yunus said.

Carl Page, brother of Google co-founder Larry Page, highlighted recent advancements in next-generation nuclear technologies and hybrid systems that offer reliable, zero-carbon power.

He emphasized that barge-mounted nuclear reactors are cost-effective, low-maintenance, and capable of powering Bangladesh’s growing industrial sector for decades.

Nuclear power is no longer a taboo topic among major development financiers like the World Bank, Page said, adding that countries such as Indonesia are already adopting these technologies to meet their rising energy demands.