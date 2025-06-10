AFC qualifiers
Bangladesh taste 1-2 defeat against Singapore Tuesday
Bangladesh suffered defeat by 1-2 against upper ranked Singapore in their 2nd Group C match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers at the freshly renovated floodlight National Stadium in Dhaka Tuesday evening.
This is the 2nd consecutive defeat for Bangladesh national team against Singapore in the International football since their first meeting in 1973.
Bangladesh suffered defeat by 1-2 against Singapore in the FIFA International Friendly in Dhaka on May 30 in 2015 after playing 1-1 draw in the first meeting in the Merdeka Cup International Football Tournament in Malaysia in August 2, 1973.
In the day's another Group C match, hosts Kong Kong beat India by 1-0 at the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong.
After the day's feat, Singapore topped the Group C list with unbeaten run securing four points from two matches while Hong Kong followed the leader also with four points from two matches.
Bangladesh and India are in the 3rd and 4th slot with one point each from two encounters
In the day's crucial match at the packed stadium , midfielder Song Ui Young put Singapore ahead in the 45th minute of the match by a cool volley shot from goalmouth melee (1-0).
Forward Khsan Fandi Ahmad doubled the Singapore margin in the 58th minute by a rebounder from a narrow angle (2-0).
Forward Rakib Hossain pulled the Bangladesh margin one back in the in the 67th minute by a straight placing shot from danger zone, utilising a clever pass from Hamza Dewan Choudhury (2-1).
After reducing the margin, Bangladesh created strong pressure over Singapore one after another but failed to take its fruit .
Earlier in the 28th minute, Bangladesh forward Rakib Hossain came close to score, but he failed to connect ball, off a ready made pass of Shamit Shome.
Bangladesh spoiled last chance just seconds before the final whistle when a good header of defender Tariq Kazi went outside kissing the cross bar .
The spanish head coach of Bangladesh Javier Cabrera fielded five Bangladesh origin overseas booters---English Premier League playing defensive midfielder Hamza Dewan Choudhury, Canadian national team playing midfielder Shamit Shome ,Italian league playing forward Fahamedul Islam, defender Tariq Raihan Kazi of Finland and defender Syed Quazem Shah Kirmanee of Canada --- in the day's vital match.
However, Bangladesh captain cum long serving midfielder Jamal Bhuyan of Denmark not included in the day's best eleven.
All the tickets of the day's vital match were sold out online earlier and the football crazy fans gathered at the Dhaka National Stadium with good number and long que from Tuesday noon, finally frustrated with Bangladesh defeat.
Bangladesh entered the day's match with high morale than the previous occasions with the inclusion of two Bangladesh origin highly rated booters--English Premier League playing defensive midfielder Hamza Dewan Chowdhury, Canadian national team league playing midfielder Shamit Shome and Italian league playing forward Fahamedul Islam.
Moreover, confident level of Bangladesh team was also high today (Tuesday)b after beating Bhutan by 2-0 goals in the FIFA Tier-1 International Friendly at home last week.
Bangladesh will play Hong Kong in their next group match on October 9.
Bangladesh’s Starting XI: Mitul Marma, Shakil Ahad Topu, Topu Barman, Saad Uddin, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Mohammad Hridoy, Hamza Chowdhury, Shamit Shome, Quazem Shah Kirmanee , Fahamedul Islam and Rakib Hossain.