Bangladesh taste 1-2 defeat against Singapore Tuesday

Bangladesh suffered defeat by 1-2 against upper ranked Singapore in their 2nd Group C match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers at the freshly renovated floodlight National Stadium in Dhaka Tuesday evening.

This is the 2nd consecutive defeat for Bangladesh national team against Singapore in the International football since their first meeting in 1973.

Bangladesh suffered defeat by 1-2 against Singapore in the FIFA International Friendly in Dhaka on May 30 in 2015 after playing 1-1 draw in the first meeting in the Merdeka Cup International Football Tournament in Malaysia in August 2, 1973.

In the day's another Group C match, hosts Kong Kong beat India by 1-0 at the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong.

After the day's feat, Singapore topped the Group C list with unbeaten run securing four points from two matches while Hong Kong followed the leader also with four points from two matches.