HC stays EC’s decision cancelling Hero Alam’s nomination application

The HC bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order following two separate writ petitions filed by Alam on Monday challenging the EC’s decision.
Advocate Md Yarul Islam, who appeared for the writ petitioner, said there is no bar to Hero Alam to contest in the polls following the order of the High Court.
The nomination papers of Hero Alam were turned down by the Election Commission on Sunday.
Deputy commissioner Saiful Islam said the nomination papers of eleven candidates including Hero Alam were cancelled as the Election Commission found mismatched documents against their affidavits.
Hero Alam collected nomination papers for contesting the upcoming by-election to Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies as an independent candidate.
The Election Commission announced the date of the by-election in the vacant post for 1 February.
Hero Alam contested for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) constituency as an independent candidate in the 11th national election. He got 638 votes.
On 2 December, 2018, the nomination paper of much-talked-about independent candidate for Bagura-4 seats Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam was turned down by the Election Commission as he could not properly submit the signatures of one percent voters of his constituency.