HC stays EC’s decision cancelling Hero Alam’s nomination application

The High Court on Tuesday stayed the decision of the Election Commission that turned down the nomination papers of Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam for contesting the upcoming by-elections to Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies as independent candidate.

It also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the cancellation of Hero Alam’s nomination papers should not be declared illegal.

Four people including the Chief Election Commission (CEC), EC secretary and returning officer were made respondents to the rule.