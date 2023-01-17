Bangladesh

HC stays EC’s decision cancelling Hero Alam’s nomination application

The High Court on Tuesday stayed the decision of the Election Commission that turned down the nomination papers of Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam for contesting the upcoming by-elections to Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies as independent candidate.

It also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the cancellation of Hero Alam’s nomination papers should not be declared illegal.

Four people including the Chief Election Commission (CEC), EC secretary and returning officer were made respondents to the rule.

The HC bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order following two separate writ petitions filed by Alam on Monday challenging the EC’s decision.

Advocate Md Yarul Islam, who appeared for the writ petitioner, said there is no bar to Hero Alam to contest in the polls following the order of the High Court. 

The nomination papers of Hero Alam were turned down by the Election Commission on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Saiful Islam said the nomination papers of eleven candidates including Hero Alam were cancelled as the Election Commission found mismatched documents against their affidavits.

Hero Alam collected nomination papers for contesting the upcoming by-election to Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies as an independent candidate.

The Election Commission announced the date of the by-election in the vacant post for 1 February.

Hero Alam contested for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) constituency as an independent candidate in the 11th national election. He got 638 votes.

On 2 December, 2018, the nomination paper of much-talked-about independent candidate for Bagura-4 seats Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam was turned down by the Election Commission as he could not properly submit the signatures of one percent voters of his constituency.

