Excess demand for fuel cannot be contained

It is not being possible to meet the excessive demand for fuel oil. For the past two weeks, long queues of vehicles have been visible at filling stations across Dhaka, and they are not getting any shorter.

Although fuel supply from depots has increased beyond normal allocations after rationing was withdrawn, fuel is still not readily available at filling stations as before. Whatever fuel stations receive is quickly taken by customers.

The import and sale of fuel oil are handled by the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). On behalf of the corporation, three state-run oil companies—Padma, Meghna and Jamuna—supply fuel to dealers and filling stations. These companies have depots in different parts of the country, from which around 2,500 filling stations collect fuel.