Dengue claims 16 more lives in 24 hours

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dengue infected people are hospitalised for treatment at Mugda Medical College and Hospital, as the yearly death toll from the disease has surpassed the previous record in the country, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 5 September, 2023
Reuters

Sixteen people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,046.

An alarming 57 deaths have been recorded in the first four days of the current month.

Besides, a total of 2,564 people – 720 in Dhaka and 1,844 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate.

Of the new deaths, seven have been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining nine are from outside the capital.

A total of 214,247 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.

