Dengue claims 16 more lives in 24 hours

Sixteen people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,046.
An alarming 57 deaths have been recorded in the first four days of the current month.
Besides, a total of 2,564 people – 720 in Dhaka and 1,844 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate.
Of the new deaths, seven have been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining nine are from outside the capital.
A total of 214,247 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.