Fire at Udichi office: No govt representative enquired even after 24 days
It was further alleged that not even a minimum expression of sympathy had been shown. These allegations were made by acting president Habibul Alam and general secretary Jamshed Anwar, representing a section of the organisation.
An exhibition showcasing cultural materials destroyed in an arson attack following an assault on the central office of the cultural organisation Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi has been held.
Through this exhibition, the organisation presented to the public the extent of the damage it suffered, including 57 years of cultural history, archival documents, musical instruments, theatrical costumes and props.
The exhibition and a press conference were organised in front of Udichi’s office in the capital on Tuesday.
At the press conference, it was stated that even after 24 days had passed since the brutal arson attack and assault, no responsible representative of the interim government had visited the site or made any enquiry.
Regrettably, no effective preventive measures were taken; rather, the apathy of the interim government has facilitated this barbarity.Jamshed Anwar, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi general secretary
The written statement at the press conference was read aloud by Jamshed Anwar. He stated that the role of the adviser for cultural affairs had been completely indifferent.
He added that such indifference from the cultural affairs adviser, even after an attack on one of the country’s largest and most historic cultural organisations, had given rise to serious doubts and questions.
Jamshed Anwar described the attack as premeditated and alleged that anti-liberation, extremist communal and fascist forces were involved.
He stated that the Udichi office had been an important centre of Bangladesh’s progressive cultural movement and that it had now been reduced to ashes.
He further noted that the sequence of attacks, first on Chhayanaut, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, followed by the attack on Udichi’s office clearly demonstrated that this was not an isolated incident but rather a coordinated assault.
He further stated that the interim government had deliberately excluded Udichi from the annual government grants allocated to cultural organisations this year.
Referring to publicly issued threats of such attacks by leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir, which were widely known, Jamshed Anwar stated, “Regrettably, no effective preventive measures were taken; rather, the apathy of the interim government has facilitated this barbarity.”
He described this decision as deeply concerning and unacceptable and said that Udichi had demanded the immediate withdrawal of this discriminatory decision.
Jamshed Anwar emphasised that Udichi could not be intimidated or silenced.
Acting president Habibul Alam stated that Udichi had filed a case following the attack.
He added that the police and the fire service had already collected evidence and completed preliminary investigations; however, no suspects had yet been identified or arrested.
He demanded the immediate identification and arrest of those responsible, warning that failure to do so would compel Udichi, together with the general public and cultural activists, to launch stronger protests and a broader movement in the future.
The organisation has appealed to the general public and well-wishers for financial assistance to rebuild its office. Habibul Alam requested that contributions be sent through the designated bank and bKash accounts.
Bank account details:
Current account — Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Central Council
Account number: 0002602006018
Sonali Bank, Local Office Branch, Dhaka
Routing Number: 200273882
bKash Number: Personal — 01965844687
Former president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Mujahidul Islam Selim, commented that those who carried out such an attack on a cultural centre did not want Bangladesh’s independence.
Among those present at the exhibition of the ruins and the press conference were Bazlur Rashid Firoz, general secretary of BASAD; Rafiqul Hasan Jinnah, vice-president of Udichi; professor Abdus Sattar of the Revolutionary Communist League; Mofizur Rahman, general secretary of Bibartan Cultural Centre; Nikhil Das, president of Charan Cultural Centre; vice-president Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan; Kamal Hossain Badal, convener of Samaj Chinta Forum; Dinabandhu Das, treasurer of Pragati Lekhak Sangha; Bimal Kanti Das of Samaj Anushilan Kendra; Harunur Rashid, general secretary of Moulana Bhasani Parishad, among others.
Following the press conference, Udichi members collectively performed Udichi songs in unison.