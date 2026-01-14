Fire at Udichi office: No govt representative enquired even after 24 days

An exhibition showcasing cultural materials destroyed in an arson attack following an assault on the central office of the cultural organisation Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi has been held.

Through this exhibition, the organisation presented to the public the extent of the damage it suffered, including 57 years of cultural history, archival documents, musical instruments, theatrical costumes and props.

The exhibition and a press conference were organised in front of Udichi’s office in the capital on Tuesday.