Dipu Das’s family receives Tk 2.5m in compensation, dissatisfied with progress in murder trial
The family of Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker who was killed in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, has received government compensation in the form of savings certificates worth Tk 2.5 million.
The certificates were formally handed over to the family from the Chief Adviser’s Office on Monday.
Later in the afternoon, at a press conference held at Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University, members of Dipu’s family confirmed that they had received the compensation and expressed gratitude to the interim government.
At the same time, they reiterated their demand for justice in the murder case.
The press conference was organised by the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote.
On 18 December last year, Dipu Chandra Das, an employee of Pioneers Knitwears (BD) Limited in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, was reportedly taken from the factory premises and beaten to death.
His body was subsequently hung naked from a tree on the divider of the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and set on fire.
Dipu Chandra Das was from Mokamiyakanda village in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh.
Addressing the press conference, Dipu’s mother, Shefali Rani Das, said the family had received Tk 2.5 million from the government and expressed appreciation for the assistance.
She also appealed to the authorities to provide employment for Dipu’s widow.
Seeking justice for her son, Shefali Rani stated that all those responsible for the killing had not yet been arrested. She added that the family was not satisfied with the progress of the trial.
Dipu’s father, Robi Lal Chandra Das, said, “I have one request to the government—I want justice for my son’s murder.”
His widow, Meghna Rabidas, said briefly, “I have nothing more to say. I only want justice for my husband’s killing.”
Kushal Baran Chakrabarty, joint spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote, said, “We have never seen in the past that after the killing of a minority member in Bangladesh, the family was provided with financial compensation. For this, we express our thanks.”
Another representative of the organisation, Suman Roy, said that on the same day Dipu was killed, Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, who was injured in an attack, later died while undergoing treatment.
He alleged that the state had shown greater attention towards Hadi’s case than towards that of Dipu Das.
Prosenjit Kumar Haldar and several other representatives of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote also addressed the press conference.