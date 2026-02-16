Dipu Das’s family receives Tk 2.5m in compensation, dissatisfied with progress in murder trial

At the same time, they reiterated their demand for justice in the murder case.

The press conference was organised by the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote.

On 18 December last year, Dipu Chandra Das, an employee of Pioneers Knitwears (BD) Limited in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, was reportedly taken from the factory premises and beaten to death.

His body was subsequently hung naked from a tree on the divider of the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and set on fire.

Dipu Chandra Das was from Mokamiyakanda village in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh.

Addressing the press conference, Dipu’s mother, Shefali Rani Das, said the family had received Tk 2.5 million from the government and expressed appreciation for the assistance.

She also appealed to the authorities to provide employment for Dipu’s widow.