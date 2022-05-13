The court accepted the charge sheet on 8 May. Earlier, police submitted the charge sheet in Abhinath Marandi’s suicide provocation case on 27 May.

Qamrul Islam, acting officer-in-charge of Godagari police station said, tub-well operator Sakhawat Hossain was found involved in the investigations of Abhinath and Rabi Marandi’s suicide provocation cases.

The issue of those two farmers committing suicide drinking poison after failing to get irrigation water also surfaced in the investigation. Two separate charge sheets have been submitted in the court in this regard, he added.