Rabindra University teacher Farhana quits three posts

Meanwhile, the university authorities have formed a five-member committee to look into the incident.
Farhana Yeasmin Baten is a teacher of cultural heritage and Bangladesh studies department. She was the chairperson, assistant proctor and syndicate member. She has resigned from these three posts.
Vice-chancellor (VC) Abdul Latif confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday.
He said Farhana rendered her resignation letters to the university’s governing body seeking the relief from three posts.
A five-member probe body headed by Rabindra Studies department chairperson Ferdous Hemel has been formed to look into the incident. If the allegation is proved true, the accused teacher will be removed permanently, Abdul Latif added.