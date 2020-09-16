Railway resumes full services

Bangladesh Railway started full fledged operation on Wednesday after three and a half month services on limited scale due to coronavirus pandemic, reports UNB.
The Railways Ministry allowed trains to carry passengers at their full capacity from today.
All the trains have started journey to different destinations since the morning, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan to UNB.
The government initially shut passenger trains to contain the spread of coronavirus on 24 March.
It later allowed trains to run on condition that they follow health guidelines and carry 50 per cent passengers to ensure physical distancing.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March. The government declared general holiday from 26 March to contain transmission of the virus. It also shut down all local, mail and commuter train services.
A gazette notification was issued on 29 May allowing limited operation of public transport and offices. Train services resumed on 31 May. The railway started selling tickets online from 30 May to avoid health risks.
Restrictions on the operation of public transports were lifted gradually. Although the operators have been ordered to strictly follow health protocols, the directive is flouted all too often.