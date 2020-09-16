Railway resumes full services

The government initially shut passenger trains to contain the spread of coronavirus on 24 March.



It later allowed trains to run on condition that they follow health guidelines and carry 50 per cent passengers to ensure physical distancing.



Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March. The government declared general holiday from 26 March to contain transmission of the virus. It also shut down all local, mail and commuter train services.









