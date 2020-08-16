Railway resumes services of 13 pairs of trains

Thirteen pairs of passenger trains resumed operation from Sunday on different routes to make services more functional amid COVID-19 pandemic, said railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan.
“We’ve asked the authorities concerned to ensure train movement after maintaining health guidelines and social distancing,” he said after visiting the Kamalapur Railway Station.
According to rail officials, 17 pairs of passenger trains were running on various routes until now.
The 13 pairs of trains are -- Parabat Express, on Dhaka-Sylhet route, Hawra Express on Dhaka-Mohanganj-Dhaka route, Agnibina Express on Dhaka-Tarakandi-Dhaka route, Padma Express on Dhaka-Rajshahi route, Titumir Express on Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi route, Mahanagar Express on Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route, Ekata Express on Panchagarh-Dhaka-Panchagarh route, Sundarban Express on Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna route, Bijoy Express on Chattogram-Mymensingh-Chattogram route, Upukul Express on Dhaka-Noakhali-Dhaka route, Shimanta Express on Khulna-Chilahati-Khulna route and Tongipara Express on Gobra-Rajshahi-Gobra route.
Commuter trains will be operated on Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka route.
Train services resumed on 31 May with eight pairs of intercity trains. Bangladesh Railway started selling tickets online from 30 May to avoid health risks.
The government on 29 May issued a gazette notification allowing limited operation of public transport and offices from 31 May to 15 June amid the coronavirus outbreak.
It said public transports – buses, trains, and vessels – will have to maintain health guidelines.