Railway running staff enforce strike, shut train movement all over the country

The running staff of Bangladesh railway have shut down the train movement all over the country demanding the withdrawal of the decision to exclude the mileage allowances from pension.

The train movement has been stopped by the loco masters since Wednesday morning.

The strike has created a stagnant situation all over the country. Hundreds of passengers have been waiting at the Kamalapur Railway Station since early morning. The common people and the daily commuters are enduring immense sufferings due to the sudden enforcement of the strike.