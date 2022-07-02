Ratha Yatra celebrated across country

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, members of the Hindu community celebrated Ratha Yatra on Friday across the country amid religious fervor and enthusiasm, reports UNB.

The main journey of Jagannath Dev along with Subhadra and Balaram in three big chariots was brought out by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) from Swamibagh Ashram in Dhaka at around 3:00pm.