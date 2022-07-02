Bangladesh

Ratha Yatra celebrated across country

Prothom Alo English Desk
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, members of the Hindu community celebrated Ratha Yatra on Friday across the country amid religious fervor and enthusiasm, reports UNB.

The main journey of Jagannath Dev along with Subhadra and Balaram in three big chariots was brought out by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) from Swamibagh Ashram in Dhaka at around 3:00pm.

The procession moved to Joy Kali Mandir, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Bak Chattar, Gulistan intersection through RAJUK Bhaban, Doel Chattar, High Court Mazar Gate area in front of Police Headquarters, then to Shaheed Minar and Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University.

Thousands of devotees including male, female, boys and girls congregated the day at their respective pilgrim places as well as witnessed the chariot festival following the yatra.

Ratha Yatra was also celebrated in other districts of the country, including Bagerhat, Narail, Thakurgaon, Barishal, Nilphamari and Barguna, with colourful procession.

The Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath Dev, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, is also called Gundicha Yatra, Dasavatara and Navadina Yatra.

Every year the Yatra is observed in the month of Ashar and the reverse Rath Yatra will be held after eight days.

Rathayatra processions have been historically common in Vishnu-related (Jagannath, Rama, Krishna) traditions in Hinduism in Shiva-related traditions, saints and goddesses with tribal folk religions found in the eastern states of India.

