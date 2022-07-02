Ratha Yatra celebrated across country

The procession moved to Joy Kali Mandir, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Bak Chattar, Gulistan intersection through RAJUK Bhaban, Doel Chattar, High Court Mazar Gate area in front of Police Headquarters, then to Shaheed Minar and Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University.
Thousands of devotees including male, female, boys and girls congregated the day at their respective pilgrim places as well as witnessed the chariot festival following the yatra.
Ratha Yatra was also celebrated in other districts of the country, including Bagerhat, Narail, Thakurgaon, Barishal, Nilphamari and Barguna, with colourful procession.
The Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath Dev, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, is also called Gundicha Yatra, Dasavatara and Navadina Yatra.
Every year the Yatra is observed in the month of Ashar and the reverse Rath Yatra will be held after eight days.
Rathayatra processions have been historically common in Vishnu-related (Jagannath, Rama, Krishna) traditions in Hinduism in Shiva-related traditions, saints and goddesses with tribal folk religions found in the eastern states of India.