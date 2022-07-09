Ratha Yatra festival ends

The Ratha Yatra, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, ended Friday as hundreds of devotees pulled of the rope of Ulto Ratha in the capital as well as all over the country.

The festival regarded as the chariot festival of Lord Sri Jagannath Dev which started on 1 July.

Different religious bodies and temple committees organised various programmes marking the Ulto Ratha, the return journey of Lord Sri Jagannath.

Started in the morning, the programmes included Harinam Sangkirtan, Agnihotra Jagna seeking world peace, discussion, eirendering of Padabali Kirtan, cultural show, recitation of verses from the Holy Geeta and distribution of Mohaprosad.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) chalked out a nine-day programme in Dhaka.