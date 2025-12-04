People throng to see Khaleda Zia, briefing scheduled for afternoon

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from various parts of the country are crowding in front of the Evercare Hospital in the capital to see former prime minister and the party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The crowd of leaders and activists was seen in front of the Evercare Hospital around 10:30 am today, Thursday.

Meanwhile, her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain will brief the media in front of the hospital on Khaleda Zia's health at 12:30 pm today.

It was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell.

A certain Anwar Hossain came to the hospital from Badda in the capital. He told Prothom Alo, "I am not involved in politics. But Khaleda Zia is a person I admire. I have come to inquire about her. I also came once the night before last."