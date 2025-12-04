People throng to see Khaleda Zia, briefing scheduled for afternoon
Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from various parts of the country are crowding in front of the Evercare Hospital in the capital to see former prime minister and the party chairperson Khaleda Zia.
The crowd of leaders and activists was seen in front of the Evercare Hospital around 10:30 am today, Thursday.
Meanwhile, her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain will brief the media in front of the hospital on Khaleda Zia's health at 12:30 pm today.
It was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell.
A certain Anwar Hossain came to the hospital from Badda in the capital. He told Prothom Alo, "I am not involved in politics. But Khaleda Zia is a person I admire. I have come to inquire about her. I also came once the night before last."
It was observed on the ground that special security measures have been taken in the hospital area. The main gate of the hospital has been surrounded by barbed wire barricades. In addition, there is a presence of members of law enforcement agencies, including special security measures, Special Security Force (SSF), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police, in the hospital area.
Experimental landing and take-off of Army and Air Force helicopters are scheduled to take place today in two fields near the hospital. A request has been made by the government not to spread false propaganda or confusion regarding this.
Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital when she developed respiratory distress on the night of 23 November. She was admitted after tests revealed a lung infection. When her physical condition deteriorated in the early morning on Sunday, she was moved from the SDU to the CCU.