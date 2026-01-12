My wife and I are thrilled to return to this country: US ambassador-designate Brent Christensen

United States (US) ambassador-designate to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen expressed his joy upon arriving in Dhaka today, Monday, ahead of formally assuming his diplomatic assignment.

He was accompanied by his wife, Deanne Dao.

He was welcomed by the officials of the foreign ministry and the US embassy.

“It is an honor for me to serve the United States as the 19th ambassador to Bangladesh. I look forward to strengthening the ties between our two countries to advance peace and prosperity in the region. My wife and I are thrilled to return to a country that holds many fond memories for us,” he said.