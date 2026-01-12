My wife and I are thrilled to return to this country: US ambassador-designate Brent Christensen
United States (US) ambassador-designate to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen expressed his joy upon arriving in Dhaka today, Monday, ahead of formally assuming his diplomatic assignment.
He was accompanied by his wife, Deanne Dao.
He was welcomed by the officials of the foreign ministry and the US embassy.
“It is an honor for me to serve the United States as the 19th ambassador to Bangladesh. I look forward to strengthening the ties between our two countries to advance peace and prosperity in the region. My wife and I are thrilled to return to a country that holds many fond memories for us,” he said.
Ambassador Christensen most recently served as the senior official performing the duties of under secretary of state for arms control and international security from January to October 2025, overseeing global efforts on security cooperation, security assistance, counterterrorism, counternarcotics and nonproliferation.
A career member of the senior foreign service, he previously served as foreign policy advisor to the commander of United States Strategic Command and as counselor for political and economic affairs at the US embassy in Bangladesh.
His overseas assignments also include postings to US missions in the Philippines, El Salvador and Vietnam.
In Washington, he has held a range of senior roles, including deputy director of the Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the Special Representative for North Korea Policy, fellow on the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Bangladesh Country Officer in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.
Christensen also served as one of two career Foreign Service members on the Foreign Service Impasses Disputes Panel under the U S Federal Labor Relations Authority.
A distinguished graduate of the National War College, he holds a Master of Science in national security strategy, a Master of Science in Statistics from Texas A&M University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Managerial Studies from Rice University.
He speaks Spanish, German and Vietnamese, and has studied French, Japanese and Portuguese. Prior to joining the US Foreign Service in 2002, Christensen worked as a management consultant in Houston and New York City.