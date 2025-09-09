Kamal Hossain hospitalised

Emeritus president of Gonoforum Dr Kamal Hossain has been admitted to a hospital.

Along with age-related complications, he is undergoing treatment for some physical problems at a private hospital in the capital.

Gonoforum general secretary Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo today, Tuesday, that Kamal Hossain was admitted to a private hospital in the capital on Sunday.

Mizanur also said Kamal has already undergone a surgery. After the operation, his condition has improved compared to previous stage, he added.

On behalf of Kamal Hossain, party general secretary Mizanur Rahman sought prayers from the people of the country.