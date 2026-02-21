Tarique Rahman starts office at PMO
Prime minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday officially began his office at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the city's Tejgaon area as he planted a sapling on the office premises following his swearing-in ceremony on 17 February.
"Prime minister Tarique Rahman entered the PMO through the main gate around 10:10 am and started his work after planting a "Swarna Chapa" flower sapling," PM's press secretary Saleh Shibli told BSS.
After planting the sapling, the prime minister offered a special prayer, expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah, he said.
On his arrival at the PMO, Shibli said, principal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and other officials welcomed him.
Prime minister's defence adviser Brig Gen (retd) AKM Shamsul Islam and other officials were present on the occasion.
Before entering his office at the main building, Tarique Rahman exchanged greetings with the officials serving at the PMO.
He especially inquired about the wellbeing of the old officials, who had served at the PMO during his mother Begum Khaleda Zia's regime.
Earlier, prime minister performed his official duties at the cabinet division in the Bangladesh secretariat here, after he took oath as the 11th prime minister of the country, five days following his party’s landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary election bagging 209 of the 297 parliamentary seats.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Tarique Rahman and his cabinet members at the South Plaza of the Sangsad Bhaban here on Tuesday.
His council of ministers comprises 25 ministers and 24 state ministers.
The assumption of office by Tarique Rahman as the premier marks a significant political shift in Bangladesh, with the new administration prioritising economic reforms, regional diplomacy and national stability.