Tarique Rahman starts office at PMO

Prime minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday officially began his office at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the city's Tejgaon area as he planted a sapling on the office premises following his swearing-in ceremony on 17 February.

"Prime minister Tarique Rahman entered the PMO through the main gate around 10:10 am and started his work after planting a "Swarna Chapa" flower sapling," PM's press secretary Saleh Shibli told BSS.

After planting the sapling, the prime minister offered a special prayer, expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah, he said.