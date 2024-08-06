EU ambassadors ‘very concerned’ over attacks on minority communities
The heads of European Union missions in Bangladesh have expressed their “concerns” about reported incidents of attacks on the people and temples of minority communities in the country.
The ambassadors also welcomed the authority’s steps to free those arrested during the ongoing students’ movement and safety of the minority communities.
The European Union said this in a post in its X (former twitter) handle European Union in Bangladesh Tuesday afternoon.
The EU post said, “EU Heads of Mission in Dhaka are very concerned about incoming reports of multiple attacks against places of worship and members of religious, ethnic and other minorities in Bangladesh. We welcome the endeavours by the student movement and others to protect minorities.”
“We urgently appeal to all parties to exercise restraint, reject communal violence and uphold the fundamental human rights of all Bangladeshis,” the statement added.