Bodies of 6 Bangladeshi peacekeepers arrive in Dhaka
The bodies of six Bangladeshi peacekeepers who were killed in a drone attack by separatist forces in Sudan arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday.
A flight of Emirates Airline, carrying the bodies of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers landed at the Airport on Saturday morning, according to a media release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army, Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, received the bodies.
After a namaz-e-janaza at the Central Mosque of Dhaka Cantonment, the peacekeepers’ bodies will be sent to their respective villages by helicopter and they will be buried with full military honour.
Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and nine others were injured in a drone attack on the Kadugli logistics base under the UN mission in the Abeï area of Sudan on 13 December.
The injured personnel are receiving treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.
One of them has already been discharged, while the remaining peacekeepers are reported to be out of danger, the ISPR said.