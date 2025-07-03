CA urges Japan to enhance cooperation with Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged Japan to further strengthen its cooperation with Bangladesh in areas such as investment, fisheries, Rohingya humanitarian response, and youth development, including education and sports.

The Chief Adviser made these remarks during his meeting with Miyazaki Katsura, Executive Senior Vice President of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

"Japan has always been a trusted friend. I recently visited your country, and I was deeply touched by the warmth and hospitality extended to me and my delegation," said Prof Yunus.

Miyazaki noted that Bangladesh remains one of Japan's most important partners in Asia and reaffirmed Japan's commitment to continue supporting Bangladesh's development journey. "We deeply mourn the lives lost and those injured in July, (uprising)" she said.

During the meeting, the Chief Adviser highlighted the importance of the Matarbari project, describing it as "the most important region for our country's future."