Jumatul Wida today
The holy Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed across the country today with due solemnity and religious fervour.
The biggest Jumatul Wida congregation will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.
Besides, Muslim devotees across the country will join Juma prayers in congregations at different mosques on the day.
Khateebs and Ulema will deliver sermons highlighting significance of the Jumatul Wida before offering the prayers.
Marking the day, special prayers will be offered at mosques seeking peace, progress and prosperity of the nation and the Muslim Ummah as a whole.