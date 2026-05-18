Roads department’s building extravagance with highway project’s fund

Foreign loans were initially secured to widen the highway from Elenga in Tangail to Rangpur to a four-lane way. Over time, however, various lavish components—including the construction of buildings under the guise of upgrading research laboratories—have been tacked onto the project.

These additions include multipurpose halls, seminar rooms, conference halls, lounges, and over 150 accommodation suites comparable to five-star hotels. Swimming pools, gymnasiums, and indoor sports facilities equipped for billiards, snooker, and card games have also been introduced.

Shockingly, all of this is being achieved by felling large numbers of trees and filling in ponds. This comes at a time when the incumbent government is emphasising nationwide tree plantation; yet, an agency of that very same government is clearing woodlands to construct luxury complexes.

The venture belongs to the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and is titled the SASEC Road Connectivity Project-2. Construction of these opulent buildings is underway within the Road Research Laboratory premises at Paikpara in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Tucked away from the main road and enveloped by greenery, the site has seen the demolition of historic architectural structures to make way for the new buildings. The original structures had been designed by the pioneering architect Mazharul Islam.