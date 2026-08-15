PM Tarique Rahman opens 500-bed new building at Neurosciences Hospital
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday opened a newly constructed 500-bed building at the National Institute of Neuro Sciences and Hospital (NINSH) in the capital.
The prime minister, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman inaugurated the 15-storey building at around 10:00am this morning.
With the addition of the new 500 beds, the total capacity of the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital (NINSH) has increased to 1,000 beds.
After inaugurating the building, the prime minister planted a sapling on the hospital premises. He later joined a munajat and released pigeons and balloons as part of the inauguration programme.
The new facility is expected to further expand specialised neurological treatment services in the country and help accommodate the growing number of patients seeking treatment at the hospital.
Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain, Health Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Husain and other officials were present at the programme.
According to the officials, the NINSH is the largest specialised neuroscience hospital in South Asia in terms of bed capacity.
The hospital began its journey in 2012 with a 10-storey building and 300 beds. In response to the growing number of patients, its capacity was later expanded by another 200 beds. The newly constructed 15-storey building has now added 500 more beds, bringing the hospital’s total capacity to 1,000 beds.