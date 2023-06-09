President urges UK entrepreneurs to invest in oil, gas sectors

Welcoming the new High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, the president said, “Britain is a very close friend of Bangladesh. The UK is playing an important role in the economic and technical development of the country.”

He expressed deep gratitude to the former British prime minister Edward Heath and the people of Britain for showing incredible respect to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman soon after being freed from Pakistan prison as he first stepped into the United Kingdom.

“Since then, Bangladesh and the UK started walking together …. And over time, this relationship has accelerated to various fields, including bilateral and multilateral sectors,” president Sahabuddin added.