Police find no ‘credible’ evidence of sabotage

As of Sunday noon, no case has been filed at Lakshmipur Sadar police station in connection with a fire at the home of a BNP leader. Police say they have not found credible evidence that the incident resulted from sabotage.

The fire service has expressed a similar view. However, the BNP leader claims that the door was locked from the outside, preventing him from escaping.

The matter was disclosed in a press release signed on Saturday night by Hossain Mohammad Raihan Kazemi, additional superintendent of police (Administration and Finance).

The release stated that, family members were quoted as saying that media reports and social media posts claimed miscreants had acted in a coordinated manner, locked the door of the house, poured petrol around the place and set it on fire.

However, preliminary investigations have found no credible evidence linking the incident to any miscreants or any ‘mob’.