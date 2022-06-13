Bangladesh

Remain alert as Covid cases rising: Health minister

Prothom Alo English Desk

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Monday urged all to maintain health protocols as the number of Covid cases started to rise in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

"Covid has not yet been eradicated yet and the situation may take alarming turn any time although it is normal now," said the minister at the secretariat after a meeting on automation of admission process in private medical and dental colleges.

He said Covid cases have increased a bit in the country with 109 people infected with the virus on Sunday.

Many eminent personalities including ministers have already been infected. "Everyone must follow health rules and wear a mask," he added.

Zahid also urged those who have not been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated immediately.

The proposed budget allotted for the health sector is around Tk 40 billion which more than the previous fiscal year, he said.

Regarding the automation of students admission in private medical and dental colleges, he said the admission process will be transparent now.

