Remain alert as Covid cases rising: Health minister

He said Covid cases have increased a bit in the country with 109 people infected with the virus on Sunday.
Many eminent personalities including ministers have already been infected. "Everyone must follow health rules and wear a mask," he added.
Zahid also urged those who have not been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated immediately.
The proposed budget allotted for the health sector is around Tk 40 billion which more than the previous fiscal year, he said.
Regarding the automation of students admission in private medical and dental colleges, he said the admission process will be transparent now.