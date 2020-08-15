Remembering the Father of the Nation on Mourning Day

The grateful nation is observing the National Mourning Day on Saturday with due respect and solemnity, marking the 45th anniversary of assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The government, different socio-cultural, political and professional organisations, including ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, have chalked out various programmes to mark the day maintaining social distancing due to the prevalence of novel coronavirus disease.

The day is a public holiday.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- the architect of the country’s independence -- was assassinated along with most of his family members at the crack of dawn on 15 August 1975 by a cabal of heinous army personnel under a deep-rooted conspiracy against the country and its independence.

His two daughters -- Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana -- survived the massacre as they were abroad at that time.