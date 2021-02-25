Remembering the martyrs on 12th anniversary

The 12th anniversary of the atrocious carnage at the Pilkhana BDR (now BGB) headquarters in the capital is being observed on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

A total of 74 people, including 57 Army officers, were killed in the carnage beginning on this day in 2009.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has organised Quran Khawani, doa, and milad mahfil, marking the day.

During the day, family members and relatives of the slain officers will pay their tributes to the slain Army officers.

BGB flags are being flown at half-mast at all Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) installations and all the BGB members are wearing black badges to mark the day.