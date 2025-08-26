Rohingya crisis: Foreign diplomats, int’l agencies, political leaders visit refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar

On the concluding day of the three-day international stakeholders' dialogue on the Rohingya crisis, foreign diplomats, representatives from UN agencies and international organizations, as well as leaders from Bangladeshi political parties visited Rohingya camps in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday.

During the visit, the delegates closely observed the Rohingyas' living conditions, healthcare services, education, food distribution and other humanitarian assistance activities.

They particularly inspected the World Food Programme (WFP) food distribution centers, hospitals and the UNHCR sanitary napkin production facility.

The delegates spoke directly with Rohingya families and listened to their daily challenges, prolonged uncertainty and expectations for the future.

Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, told BSS that participants were taken to the Rohingya camps to gain a close understanding of the ground realities.