Restriction on motorcycle driving, ride-sharing for a week during Eid

Motorcycles will not be allowed to ply on highways without legitimate reason for a week from three days ahead of Eid till three days after it and ride-sharing will also remain restricted outside approved areas, reports UNB.

The decision was made in a meeting led by road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader at the ministry on Sunday for ensuring safe and unhampered journey during Eid.

According to the decision motorcycles will not be allowed outside their registered district but for inevitable necessities they can drive after taking approval from police.

Obaidul Quader said law enforcers will take necessary measures for those who will defy the order.

Freight trucks, covered vans, and lorries will also remain banned on highways during the period except those carrying essential commodities, raw material, medicine, fuel, RMG and export goods, perishable items and sacrificial animals, said the minister joining the meeting virtually.


He directed the concerned authority to increase the number of booths in the toll plazas of Padma bridge, Bangabandhu Expressway, Bangabandhu Bridge, Meghna and Gomti Bridge to deal with the traffic pressure during the Eid rush.

He also directed to take immediate action if any complaint of demanding extra fare in public transport is received.

Obaidul Quader requested the transport leaders and workers to not carry sacrificial animals in unfit vehicles and asked the concerned ministry to make arrangements to keep the CNG filling stations open all the time.

He urged the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association(BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) leaders to provide holidays to garment workers in phases.

