Restrictions may be extended after Eid: State minister

Restrictions may be extended by another week after Eid-ul-Fitr to contain the spread of coronavirus.
A plan is underway to provide police with magistracy powers to ensure wearing masks.
State minister for public administration Forhad Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Thursday.
Earlier, the government imposed restrictions till 16 May. Restrictions are being imposed since 5 April to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has already claimed over 12,000 lives. Currently, the operation of long route bus services remained suspended. Buses and other vehicles are plying within the districts.
Passenger launches and trains are suspended.