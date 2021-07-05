Restrictions to remain in some cases during Eid

When asked whether the restrictions will be extended up to the Eid, the state minister replied that it completely depends on the pandemic situation whether the restrictions will remain effective till the Eid-ul-Azha.
“We will decide the matter [of imposing restriction during Eid] after observing the situation of 14 days restrictions in two phases. However, the government, of course, would impose restriction in some cases. The movement will be strictly controlled even though the cattle market is allowed to run," Farhad Hossain added.
He held the mass exodus of homebound people--during Eid-ul-Fitr, from Dhaka to villages--responsible for spreading coronavirus. “So, this time, the government might ask the people to celebrate the Eid staying at where they are now to stem the Covid-19 transmission rate.”
“Different entrance and exit points of cattle markets will be arranged. The health protocols will have to maintain strictly there. A specific portion of people could enter the market to purchase the sacrificial animals,” the state minister said.
The government on Monday officially extended the ongoing restrictions by one more week, to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 amid the delta variant reigning havoc in the country, reports UNB.
The restrictions would continue until the midnight of 14 July, unless extended again.