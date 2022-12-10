Dengue: Death toll rises to 266 as 3 more die

<p>With three more deaths from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 266 this year, reports UNB.</p><p>During this period, 265 more patients, including 144 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).</p>.<p>A total of 1,181 dengue patients, including 697 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.</p><p>The DGHS has recorded 60, 078 dengue cases and 58,631 recoveries so far this year.</p>